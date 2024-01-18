Telos Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam raised its stake in Republic Services by 41.8% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 9.6% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 4.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 11.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.54.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $166.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.07. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.58 and a 1 year high of $168.22. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

