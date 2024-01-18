Telos Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $727.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $149.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $687.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $610.69. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.37 and a 12-month high of $734.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NOW

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.