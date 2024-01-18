Telos Capital Management Inc. Buys 221 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $407.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $397.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.27. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $273.89 and a 12-month high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

