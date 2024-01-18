Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 206.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $14,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 26.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 28.7% during the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 1,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 66.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.07.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM opened at $493.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $477.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.94 and a 1-year high of $500.93.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.