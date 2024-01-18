Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,985 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.62.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock opened at $138.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.82 and its 200-day moving average is $126.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

