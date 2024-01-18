Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $105.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 714,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 1,433,842 shares.The stock last traded at $81.36 and had previously closed at $81.49.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TRGP. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 111.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 231.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.40.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. Analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

