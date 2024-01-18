Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $133.00

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 133 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 133.90 ($1.70), with a volume of 348839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.40 ($1.75).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYNT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 350 ($4.45) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 115 ($1.46) to GBX 400 ($5.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.02) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 237.83 ($3.03).

The stock has a market capitalization of £204.77 million, a P/E ratio of -50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 177.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 145.37.

In other Synthomer news, insider Holly Van Deursen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £18,500 ($23,539.89). Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

