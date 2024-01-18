Synergy Financial Group LTD Decreases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Synergy Financial Group LTD lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,916 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $273.33. The stock had a trading volume of 597,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930,435. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $264.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.16 and a 52-week high of $275.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.36.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total value of $3,068,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,161,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,216,505.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total value of $3,068,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,161,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,216,505.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,101,206 shares of company stock valued at $272,361,551 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

