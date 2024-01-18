Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Up to $318.23

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $318.23, but opened at $330.01. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $326.45, with a volume of 582,013 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.38.

The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.42.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $201,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,777.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $201,744.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,777.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,880 shares of company stock worth $23,217,307. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 536.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

