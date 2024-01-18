Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Trading Up 3.6%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 328,492 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 364,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Super Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Super Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $388.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Super Group had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Super Group Limited will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGHC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Super Group by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 13,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 741,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 21,543 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Super Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Super Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. 2.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Articles

