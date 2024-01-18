Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Down 4.8%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 357,919 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,627,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Summit Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of -1.11.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Summit Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 20,400 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $44,268.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 254,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 83.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after acquiring an additional 154,598 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $49,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $457,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 39.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 118,878 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Featured Stories

