Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Takes $157,000 Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sabre by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sabre news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $221,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,567,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,943,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,714 shares of company stock valued at $423,963. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SABR. Bank of America raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sabre from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Sabre Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of SABR stock opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $7.92.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $740.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

