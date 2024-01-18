Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 310 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lessened its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BFAM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth about $13,020,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after acquiring an additional 61,211 shares during the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,847,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,326,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 35,660 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $96.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.33. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.65 and a fifty-two week high of $98.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $645.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.13 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 3.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $455,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $455,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $46,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,590.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,805 shares of company stock valued at $700,921. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BFAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

