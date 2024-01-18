Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 10,312 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,312 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after buying an additional 212,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.6 %

PFE opened at $28.15 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.45.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

