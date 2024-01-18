Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,721 Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 223,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at $3,007,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 18,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 659,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 17,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $6.68.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.22%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -122.86%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

