Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Makes New $107,000 Investment in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 21.2% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 67,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 60.1% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 15,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 39.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE PBF opened at $41.14 on Thursday. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.11.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.86 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.84 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 36.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 770,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,071,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,832,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,127,264.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBF shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PBF Energy

About PBF Energy

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.