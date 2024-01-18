Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $83,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $121,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $52.84 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average of $51.86.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.