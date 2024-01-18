Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $11.47 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $474.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.31. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $480.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

