Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Acquires New Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 35.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,642,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,494,000 after purchasing an additional 427,100 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 106.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,783,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,253,000 after purchasing an additional 401,296 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

In other news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $64,477.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,270.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $50,382.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,677.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $64,477.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,270.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.27.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $24.13 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $50.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 384.62%. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Further Reading

