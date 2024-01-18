StockNews.com Lowers Stryker (NYSE:SYK) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SYK. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $319.45.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $313.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.00 and a 200-day moving average of $285.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker has a 12 month low of $248.80 and a 12 month high of $317.26.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.48%.

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

