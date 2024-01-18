StockNews.com Lowers Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.13.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 6.7 %

NYSE PAAS opened at $13.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -43.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,417,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,032 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 81,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 25,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 242,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

