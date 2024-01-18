StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WOR stock opened at $52.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average of $65.00. Worthington Enterprises has a 1 year low of $31.71 and a 1 year high of $59.73.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.15 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Worthington Enterprises will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Worthington Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WOR. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 67,348.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,224,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,012,000 after buying an additional 526,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,362,000 after buying an additional 307,667 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $14,999,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,197,000 after buying an additional 297,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

