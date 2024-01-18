StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Stock Down 1.4 %
NLOK stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.96. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $30.92.
About NortonLifeLock
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NortonLifeLock
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Will airline stocks recover? What is the outlook?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Oil is in contango for the first time since 2021: Best oil stocks
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- MAX 9 may not affect Boeing’s earnings; should you buy the dip?
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.