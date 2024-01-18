StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.20.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 142.52% and a negative net margin of 74.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APDN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

