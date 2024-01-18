StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MRTX. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $31.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank raised Mirati Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $58.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.77. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $64.41.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 1,900.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 203.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $125,807.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,876,338.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $90,038.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,241,109.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $125,807.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,876,338.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,841 shares of company stock valued at $338,988. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 4,723.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

