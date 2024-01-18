Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cenovus Energy Call Options (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 13,325 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 49% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,959 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $866,944,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.77. 3,411,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,917,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $21.37.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1008 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

