Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Innoviz Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 50,226 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 335% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,557 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 32,881 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 8.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 624,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 379,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $792,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INVZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,332,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,299. Innoviz Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $293.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 76.16% and a negative net margin of 1,689.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

