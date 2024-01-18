STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 464.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

In other news, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $971,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,154.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $971,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,154.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,708 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $37.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.17. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.12%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

