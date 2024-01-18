SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.52

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$13.52 and last traded at C$13.77, with a volume of 227061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.76.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SSR Mining from C$22.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins set a C$22.75 price target on SSR Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.68.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.36%.
SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.
