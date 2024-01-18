Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Holdings Increased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,100 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.80% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $34,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on SFM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

In other news, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $176,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,494.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,082.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $176,313.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,494.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 291,767 shares of company stock worth $12,501,876. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SFM opened at $51.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.43. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $51.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.22.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

