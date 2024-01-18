Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) is Olympiad Research LP’s 9th Largest Position

Olympiad Research LP lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,890 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Splunk comprises approximately 1.0% of Olympiad Research LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the software company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Splunk by 72.2% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,553 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,992 shares of the software company’s stock worth $241,575,000 after acquiring an additional 73,534 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 9.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 182,360 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $4,534,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPLK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.82. The company had a trading volume of 579,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,166. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.55, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.06. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.19 and a 52 week high of $153.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Articles

