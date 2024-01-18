Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,469,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 18,247,592 shares.The stock last traded at $5.62 and had previously closed at $6.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAVE. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reissued a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54. The company has a market cap of $589.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.10. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

