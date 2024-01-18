SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Purchased by Performa Ltd US LLC

Performa Ltd US LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises about 0.6% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 457.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,511,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,371,000 after buying an additional 2,881,772 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,772.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,503,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,130 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,199,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,752,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,893,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $49.44 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.28.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

