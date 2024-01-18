SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after buying an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,719,000 after buying an additional 2,497,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,354,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,671,000 after buying an additional 208,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 232,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,107,000 after buying an additional 152,394 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $491.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $513.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

