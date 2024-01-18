Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.02 and last traded at $42.78. 31,580 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 288,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLNO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of -1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.33). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Soleno Therapeutics

In other news, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 3,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $105,171.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,692 shares in the company, valued at $805,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Soleno Therapeutics news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 25,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $696,387.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,436,967.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 3,878 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $105,171.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,243 shares of company stock worth $7,017,328 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 10.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 898.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $400,000.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

