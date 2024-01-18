SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (SRU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on February 15th

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.154 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$206.02 million during the quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.
