Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Receives $34.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.11.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ SKWD opened at $32.33 on Friday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.18.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.30. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $239.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.74 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,600,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $109,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,979,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,878,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 390.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

