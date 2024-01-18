Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.07.

Sirius XM Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 172,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

