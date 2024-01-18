Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Canada Goose by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Canada Goose by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $949,000. Institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.18.

Canada Goose Price Performance

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $11.89 on Thursday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.78 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Profile

(Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.