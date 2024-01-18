Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Invests $36.64 Million in Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,135,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,640,000. Westrock Coffee accounts for 19.2% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned about 4.72% of Westrock Coffee as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEST. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Westrock Coffee from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Westrock Coffee Trading Up 0.1 %

Westrock Coffee stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44. Westrock Coffee has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 94.58% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $219.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Westrock Coffee will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joe T. Ford bought 17,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $128,387.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,961.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joe T. Ford bought 17,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $128,387.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,961.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joe T. Ford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,574.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 57,005 shares of company stock valued at $498,688 over the last three months. Company insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries.

