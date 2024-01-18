Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Invests $2 Million in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 133,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000. Nordstrom comprises approximately 1.0% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Nordstrom at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 217,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 26,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.51. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.06.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

