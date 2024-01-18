Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $7.59 Million Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,692 shares during the period. Northern Oil and Gas accounts for 4.0% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,963,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,625,000 after acquiring an additional 494,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,615,000 after buying an additional 20,217 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.9% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,799,000 after buying an additional 94,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,748,000 after buying an additional 189,595 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE NOG opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.37. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.84.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 49.08%. The firm had revenue of $313.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,772 shares of company stock worth $209,680 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

