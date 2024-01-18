Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sienna Resources Stock Up 33.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 32.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Sienna Resources Company Profile

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, Norway, and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Elko lithium project that covers an area of 1200 contiguous acres in Elko County, Nevada.

