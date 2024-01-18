Short Interest in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Declines By 9.5%

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 4,090,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at $274,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.0% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KNX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

KNX stock opened at $53.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.13. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

