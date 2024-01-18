Short Interest in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Declines By 12.5%

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

AIA opened at $52.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average of $57.47.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

iShares Asia 50 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.992 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.