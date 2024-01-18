Short Interest in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Declines By 12.5%

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance
AIA opened at $52.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average of $57.47.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.992 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Asia 50 ETF
iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Asia 50 ETF
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Will airline stocks recover? What is the outlook?
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Oil is in contango for the first time since 2021: Best oil stocks
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MAX 9 may not affect Boeing’s earnings; should you buy the dip?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.