Short Interest in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Declines By 12.6%

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 518,500 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the December 15th total of 593,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Horizon Technology Finance Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HRZN stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.29 million, a P/E ratio of -641.68 and a beta of 1.24. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $13.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $29.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6,596.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 25,158.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

