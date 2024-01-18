Short Interest in Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Declines By 8.7%

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gyrodyne

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gyrodyne stock. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of Gyrodyne worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gyrodyne Price Performance

Shares of GYRO remained flat at $10.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 154. Gyrodyne has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03.

Gyrodyne Company Profile

Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.

