Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Drops By 9.2%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the December 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

GGAL opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.37. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 865.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 391.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

See Also

