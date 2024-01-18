Short Interest in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Drops By 8.3%

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 452,200 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 493,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

EFSC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $56.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $212.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.59 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 232,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,472,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 59.8% during the second quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 102,046 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 35.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 18,448 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

