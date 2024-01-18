Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Declines By 9.5%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 463,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 511,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,157.5 days.
E.On Price Performance
E.On stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. E.On has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $13.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.39.
E.On Company Profile
