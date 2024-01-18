Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Declines By 9.5%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 463,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 511,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,157.5 days.

E.On Price Performance

E.On stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. E.On has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $13.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.39.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.